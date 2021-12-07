Advertisement

Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power crews are responding to outages affecting about 1,886,200 customers in Washington and Hancock county.

Central Maine Power is reporting 6,642 outages.

You can follow the latest outages on the links below:

CMP: https://www.cmpco.com/wps/portal/cmp/outages/reportorviewoutage/viewoutagelist/

Versant Power: https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce

