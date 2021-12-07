Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power crews are responding to outages affecting about 1,886,200 customers in Washington and Hancock county.

Central Maine Power is reporting 6,642 outages.

You can follow the latest outages on the links below:

CMP: https://www.cmpco.com/wps/portal/cmp/outages/reportorviewoutage/viewoutagelist/

Versant Power: https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce

