Presque Isle woman taken into custody on drug trafficking charges related to 2019 overdose

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say a Presque Isle woman was taken into custody on drug charges related to the 2019 death of a Mapleton man.

36-year-old Melissa Carney was indicted in November by a grand jury for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs resulting in death.

Officials responded to a residence on West Chapman Road in Mapleton in October 2019, where a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

Carney has been released on bail.

