Planned power outage in Dedham on Wednesday

Power lines
Power lines(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some people in Dedham are going to spend some time in the dark on Wednesday, but it’s all a part of the plan.

Officials with Versant Power say they have some work to do in the Lucerne area.

Over recent years, particularly in the summer when the population and demand for power grows, there have been some supply issues.

Crews will be in the area replacing equipment to try and fix that.

“So our crews are going to be in the area of Lakeview Avenue. So customers that are on Lakeview Avenue and Bald Mountain Road as well as some of the side roads off those roads, should be aware that we’re going to be in the area working. If you ever see our crews working, we ask that you please slow down and move over to let them safely complete their work. And we will be interrupting service for some customers in this area for a period of time on Wednesday so that those crews can safely complete the work and make sure that we mitigate and prevent future outages going forward,” said Judy Long, Versant Power.

The outage in expected to last from around 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

