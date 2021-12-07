Pearl Harbor anniversary remembered during Bangor ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday marks 80 years from what Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously called “a date which will live in infamy.”

The attack on Pearl Harbor was remembered across the nation, including here in Bangor Tuesday afternoon.

“The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy against the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. On that day, 2,403 People tragically died, including one man from right here in Bangor, Maine,” said Melissa Brown, Bangor JROTC Ram Battalion commander.

A ceremony held in honor of that man, Private First Class Willard Carleton Orr, on Tuesday.

A collection of veterans and community members there on the bridge that bears Orr’s name.

“It means a lot to me because it shows that one, we have a good sense of community here, and despite some of the things that are happening in the world, that we’re still willing to come together over something that’s bigger than ourselves. So, it’s great to see,” said Jed Dougherty, Maine Reserve Center - Bangor commanding officer.

Brown oversaw the event.

“Well, to represent someone who you know took their life and you know fought for this country in such a tremendous event like that Pearl Harbor so long ago really means a lot to me personally, and hoping that we can all as people and as veterans can carry on that legacy for that person who passed away,” said Brown.

“It really makes me feel great that the young people are willing to come forward and be part of the Junior ROTC,” said Harry Rideout, Vietnam veteran.

All there to ensure the events of 80 years ago live on forever.

“To the lives lost, we can learn some lessons from their sacrifice, and that is they rededicated their lives, the survivors that is to that something bigger to fight tyranny and to get that sense of freedom that pervades the world today,” said Dougherty.

