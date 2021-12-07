Advertisement

Northern Light Cancer Care recieves donation to support cancer genomics research

Northern Light Health announces $260 million in community investments last year
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Cancer Care is getting a generous donation to support cancer genomics research.

Cathy and Jim Gero donated $250,000 to the center and created an endowment fund that will be around for generations to come.

The genomic testing program will allow for more precise cancer diagnoses and personalized treatment plans.

Cathy has been going through cancer treatment for the last four years and says she knew she was in great hands right here in Maine.

The Geros say a very small portion of the population actually has access to these treatments because they are time consuming and expensive.

”Genomic treatments, genomic research, genomic testing, is really geared towards having a much deeper understanding of the biology of the tumor, the molecular changes, so we can better treat these cancers,” said Dr. Sarah Sinclair, Northern Light Cancer Care Clinical Research director.

“If we can do something that will allow the Bangor-Brewer area to serve hundreds or even thousands of people, how wonderful that would be,” said the Geros.

Sinclair says this donation opens up opportunities to improve staffing and hire a research nurse.

She says a donation like this changes the outlook of their entire program long term.

