No omicron in Maine yet, but delta still spreading

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The omicron variant of coronavirus has not yet been found in Maine, but the highly-contagious Delta variant is still spreading.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says that getting vaccinated doesn’t just protect you from current strains of COVID-19, but can also help prevent future mutations from developing.

He explained that as your risk of infection from current variants goes down, it becomes less likely that those existing variants will mutate.

As more people get vaccinated, he said it could lead to the end of the pandemic as we’ve known it.

“The fewer of us that get infected, the less mutations will occur, the less new variants we’ll see. That’s the reason why we keep saying this is the way for us to get out of the pandemic phase of this, where we’re talking about these high numbers circulating all over the place, and hopefully getting to a spot where we’re talking about a more endemic, which means that the cases are far lower, there’s always a little bit of circulating disease, but not to the extent that we’re seeing right now where it just causes devastation across communities,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis added that COVID-related hospitalizations are up as a significant portion of Mainers remain unvaccinated.

