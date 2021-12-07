Advertisement

Man killed after crashing car into Farmington furniture store

Bouffard's Furniture in Farmington
Bouffard’s Furniture in Farmington(Farmington Police Department)
By WMTW
Dec. 7, 2021
FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine man was killed after police said he crashed his car into a Farmington furniture store.

Police said the crash was reported just before 7 a.m. but likely happened during the overnight hours.

The car Cameron Salisbury, 32, of Farmington, was driving struck the side wall of Bouffard’s Furniture and came to a stop inside the store.

Police said Salisbury suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

