Man killed after crashing car into Farmington furniture store
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine man was killed after police said he crashed his car into a Farmington furniture store.
Police said the crash was reported just before 7 a.m. but likely happened during the overnight hours.
The car Cameron Salisbury, 32, of Farmington, was driving struck the side wall of Bouffard’s Furniture and came to a stop inside the store.
Police said Salisbury suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
