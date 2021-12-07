Advertisement

Man found dead after Friday night standoff in Dover-Foxcroft

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOVER FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - One man was found dead at a home in Dover-Foxcroft after a standoff Friday night, according to the Bangor Daily News.

79-year-old Roger Hesketh died of apparent suicide. Police reportedly found his body when executing a search warrant.

Police said the threat stemmed from family-related issues.

The standoff closed part of Route 15 for a period of time.

