Maine hires Jordan Stevens as new head football coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Black Bears defensive lineman and captain Jordan Stevens is the 37th head coach in the history of the program.

Stevens played on the defensive line in Orono from 2006-2009 and earned an All-CAA third team selection (WABI)

He served as an assistant coach for Maine and Yale before returning to Orono to take the job.

Stevens discussed what leading Maine football means to him.

“I’m completely honored to be the head coach of the University of Maine. This has been something that has really excited me for quite some time. Maine is a place that has really shaped me, and I want to help these young men develop,” said Stevens.

