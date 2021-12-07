Advertisement

Maine CDC to open COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Augusta Tuesday

Vaccine card
Vaccine card(Ed Pearce)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at the Augusta Armory on Western Avenue. The agency is teaming with the Maine National Guard and the Maine Emergency Management Agency to run the clinic.

The vaccine clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and then 9 a.m.-4 p.m. again on Friday. The site is expected to be open through the end of the month. No appointment is needed.

In a tweet, CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the clinic opens as more Mainers say they are having trouble finding reliable access to the COVID-19.

The clinic comes at a time when Maine is seeing record hospitalizations because of the coronavirus. The Maine CDC reported 361 Mainers in the hospital as of Monday. Of those, 112 are in an intensive care unit, while 60 are on a ventilator.

MaineHealth and Northern Light Health, which operate the majority of Maine’s hospitals, find between 66 and 75% of those in their health system is unvaccinated.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the Augusta clinic and all eligible ages can receive a first or second shot of the booster.

A list of all vaccination centers can be found on the Maine CDC’s website.

