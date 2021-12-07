Group questions city’s actions after fatal fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group advocating for the homeless in Bangor is questioning the city’s actions after a fire Sunday killed three homeless men and sent two other people to the hospital.

Authorities say the victims were staying in a building on Union Street that had been vacant.

We’re told at least one of the victims had been staying at an encampment under the I-395 overpass before the city cleared it out last week.

Tuesday, the Greater Bangor Housing Coalition released a statement, saying in part:

“The city keeps telling us ‘we can’t make these changes overnight,’ but what can happen overnight is an overdose, death by exposure, or a fire in an abandoned building.

The city’s lack of urgency in creating safe accessible housing creates real life-or-death urgency for unhoused community members.

Let’s be clear; policy choices are responsible for this tragedy.”

The statement criticizes the city’s decision to issue no-trespass orders at the I-395 encampment without providing alternatives.

According to their Facebook page, the coalition is made up of houseless community members and volunteers from various organizations.

We have reached out to the city several times for comment, but a spokesperson says they are waiting for the results of the investigation.

There was no new information from local or state officials Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.