Advertisement

Group questions city’s actions after fatal fire in Bangor

File
File(Alyssa Thurlow)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group advocating for the homeless in Bangor is questioning the city’s actions after a fire Sunday killed three homeless men and sent two other people to the hospital.

Authorities say the victims were staying in a building on Union Street that had been vacant.

We’re told at least one of the victims had been staying at an encampment under the I-395 overpass before the city cleared it out last week.

Tuesday, the Greater Bangor Housing Coalition released a statement, saying in part:

“The city keeps telling us ‘we can’t make these changes overnight,’ but what can happen overnight is an overdose, death by exposure, or a fire in an abandoned building.

The city’s lack of urgency in creating safe accessible housing creates real life-or-death urgency for unhoused community members.

Let’s be clear; policy choices are responsible for this tragedy.”

The statement criticizes the city’s decision to issue no-trespass orders at the I-395 encampment without providing alternatives.

According to their Facebook page, the coalition is made up of houseless community members and volunteers from various organizations.

We have reached out to the city several times for comment, but a spokesperson says they are waiting for the results of the investigation.

There was no new information from local or state officials Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy roads caused multiple vehicles to crash Monday morning on I-95
UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened following Monday morning crashes
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
Memorial outside Union Street fire.
Bangor senator calls on city to take action after fatal fire
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine hospitals reaching capacity limits
(FILE)
Man found dead after Friday night standoff in Dover-Foxcroft

Latest News

Glenn Brown
Benton man accused of shooting, killing sister and brother-in-law back in court
Red and blue lights
Human remains found in Augusta last month identified
Bouffard’s Furniture in Farmington
Man killed after crashing car into Farmington furniture store
Red and blue lights
Winthrop woman dies after being hit by car
Power lines
Planned power outage in Dedham on Wednesday