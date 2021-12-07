Clouds Move In Tonight. Snow Arrives Wednesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will stay just to our north this evening. This will help to keep locations across the north & in the mountains much colder than the rest of the region. Lows will range from the single digits across the north to the mid 20s along the coast. Clouds will increase across the region overnight ahead of our next low that will bring the chance of snow Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The low for Wednesday still looks to stay well off shore, but we will still see the chance of accumulating snow especially for coastal areas. Wednesday will start off dry before snow showers move into the south and west and will spread northeast throughout Wednesday afternoon. High pressure to our north will deflect most of the heaviest snowfall offshore, but a few bands of heavier snow will setup along the coast. As of now the highest amounts look to be across parts of Midcoast & Downeast Maine. These locations could see around 3-5″ with a few spots locally seeing more. Totals the farther inland you go will taper off. Locations along the Interstate (Bangor included) can expect around 2-4″ and once you get north of there, less than 2″ of snow will be likely. Highs on Wednesday will stay below freezing for most.

Expected snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highest amounts look to be along the coast where 3-5" will be possible with locally higher amounts. Totals taper off farther inland. (WABI)

Snow moves in by Wednesday afternoon & some impacts to travel will be possible especially Wednesday night. (WABI)

Light snow comes to an end Thursday morning and high pressure builds back in. Highs will be in the 20s & 30s with brightening skies. A quick shot of light snow by Friday before another low pressure system moves in for the weekend. This looks to be another scenario where the low stays to our north keeping us in the warm sector. A wintry mix will be possible Saturday morning then changing over into rain. Saturday will be the warmest with highs well into the 40s & 50s. Sunday will have some morning rain showers that could change back into snow before the moisture clears out. Sunday will be another situation where temperatures look to fall throughout the day.

As of now, the pattern next week looks to quiet down & temperatures look to stay above seasonable.

TONIGHT: Clouds moving in from west to east. Lows will range from the single digits across the north to the mid 20s along the coast. NW wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to start. Snow moves into the west during the morning and spreads northeast. Highest totals will be along the coastline where up to 5″ could fall. Totals taper off the farther inland you go. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s & low 30s. NE wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A few light snow showers during the morning. Brightening skies for the rest of the day. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

FRIDAY: Mix of rain & snow with highs in the 30s & 40s.

SATURDAY: Wintry mix during the morning before changing over into all rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Morning showers quickly changing into light snow before drying out. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

