Brighter, Breezy & Colder Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the area will bring us a brighter, drier and colder day today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs mainly in the 30s early then slowly falling to the 20s from north to south by later in the afternoon as colder air pushes southward across the state. With high pressure to our west and low pressure to our east, the pressure gradient will remain fairly tight across the state today resulting in a gusty west/northwest wind. Gusts could reach 25 mph at times giving us an added wind chill for the day. Clouds will increase as we head into the night tonight. Plan on a much colder night with lows dropping to the teens for most spots.

Low pressure is forecast to develop off the coast of the Carolinas Wednesday morning and pass south of the Gulf of Maine later Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Even on this more southerly route, we will likely see some light snow from the storm as it passes by. Wednesday will start cloudy and dry with snow showers developing as the morning progresses. Snow showers will turn to a steadier light snow during the afternoon and evening with accumulations up to 1″ possible by evening. Temperatures will be plenty cold enough for all snow Wednesday even along the coast with highs in the upper teens to low 20s north and mid to upper 20s elsewhere. Light snow will continue Wednesday night then taper off early Thursday morning with additional accumulation expected. High pressure builds in for Thursday. Any lingering snow showers will move out early followed by brightening skies and highs in the 20s to near 30°. A warm front will approach on Friday giving us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some snow and mixed rain/snow showers. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 20s to mid-30s. Low pressure passing to our north and west on Saturday will bring us a warmer and wet start to the weekend. We could see some mixed rain/snow showers during the morning then transitioning to all rain showers for the afternoon as highs climb to the 40s to low 50s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs between 28°-38°, falling to the 20s during the afternoon from north to south across the state. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Cold with lows between 11°-22°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible during the morning then steadier light snow likely during the afternoon and evening. Cold with highs between 19°-29°. Light accumulation up to 1″ possible by evening. Additional light accumulation likely at night.

Thursday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or mixed rain/snow showers during the morning then rain showers during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

