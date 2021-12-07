Brewer bank robbed; suspect in custody

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Brewer Police say a suspect is in custody after the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Brewer Shopping Center around 4:15 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Authorities say the suspect ran away to a nearby hotel where police believe they caught up with the man responsible.

Police could be seen searching the property with one person in handcuffs nearby.

Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says he expects more information will be released Tuesday night.

