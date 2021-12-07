Benton man accused of shooting, killing sister and brother-in-law back in court

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Benton man accused of shooting and killing his sister and brother-in-law was in court Tuesday in Belfast challenging the way law enforcement engaged in their initial investigation with him.

Sixty-seven-year-old Glenn Brown has been in custody since he turned himself in to police last year.

His sister, Tina Bowden, and her husband, Richard Bowden, both 64, were shot to death in their home in Waldo in October 2020.

Jeff Silverstein is representing Brown.

He says they’ve challenged both a search that was made of Brown after he reported to the Belfast Police Department as well as questions asked of him after he asserted his right to counsel.

The state called several law enforcement witnesses to the stand that all had some interaction with Brown the day he turned himself in.

A detective with the Belfast Police Department says he continued to ask Brown questions after Brown asked for an attorney because he was concerned someone needed medical aid based on what Brown told other officers.

“If they are not permitted, then we will argue that they shouldn’t have been asked, then the state will not be able to use them as part of their case if we go to trial; however, if the court rules that they fall within the exception, then the state would be permitted to use his response to those questions,” said Silverstein.

The state declined to comment until after the case has concluded.

Both sides will present written statements to the judge and a decision is expected in January.

Silverstein says it’s still too early to know if the case will go to trial.

