Advertisement

Bangor holding public forum on a new strategic plan

Bangor Economic Development Strategic Plan
Bangor Economic Development Strategic Plan(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People are invited to weigh in on a new strategic plan for the city of Bangor.

A public forum takes place Wednesday both in person and virtually.

The city notes you don’t have to be a resident to participate.

They are also inviting those who work, attend school in Bangor, or have a vested interest in the community.

The public forum runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Bangor Arts Exchange.

You can also attend a Zoom session from noon until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy roads caused multiple vehicles to crash Monday morning on I-95
UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened following Monday morning crashes
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
Memorial outside Union Street fire.
Bangor senator calls on city to take action after fatal fire
(FILE)
Man found dead after Friday night standoff in Dover-Foxcroft
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine hospitals reaching capacity limits

Latest News

Candlelight vigil for Bangor fire
Candlelight vigil pays tribute to lives lost in Bangor fire
Bangor Nursing & Rehab Center
Covenant Health completes acquisition of Bangor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Winslow High School
Longtime Winslow Schools faculty member, coach Pete Bolduc passes away
Maine school districts put new emphasis on student mental health, social and emotional learning
Maine school districts put new emphasis on student mental health, social and emotional learning
Police lights
Mother hit, killed while walking with child in Topsham, police said