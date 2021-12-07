Bangor holding public forum on a new strategic plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People are invited to weigh in on a new strategic plan for the city of Bangor.

A public forum takes place Wednesday both in person and virtually.

The city notes you don’t have to be a resident to participate.

They are also inviting those who work, attend school in Bangor, or have a vested interest in the community.

The public forum runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Bangor Arts Exchange.

You can also attend a Zoom session from noon until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.