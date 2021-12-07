12 more Mainers died with COVID, 982 new cases

Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccinations rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 12 more Mainers died with COVID and there are 982 new cases.

This information reflects three days of case investigations by the Maine CDC.

Three residents each from Androscoggin, Somerset and Washington counties lost their lives with the virus. One resident each from Penobscot, Kennebec and Aroostook counties.

10,732 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 6,034 were booster shots.

68,97% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County recording 133 new cases since Saturday.

92 in Kennebec, 51 in Somerset, and 38 in Franklin counties.

361 people were in the hospital with the virus, at last report.

112 are in critical care.

60 are on ventilators.

