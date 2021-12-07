12 more Mainers died with COVID, 982 new cases
Data reflects case investigations conducted by Maine CDC since Saturday
Maine (WABI) - 12 more Mainers died with COVID and there are 982 new cases.
This information reflects three days of case investigations by the Maine CDC.
Three residents each from Androscoggin, Somerset and Washington counties lost their lives with the virus. One resident each from Penobscot, Kennebec and Aroostook counties.
10,732 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Of those, 6,034 were booster shots.
68,97% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Penobscot County recording 133 new cases since Saturday.
92 in Kennebec, 51 in Somerset, and 38 in Franklin counties.
361 people were in the hospital with the virus, at last report.
112 are in critical care.
60 are on ventilators.
