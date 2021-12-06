‘Wish Star’ program helps Ellsworth Public Library grow book collection

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Public Library’s “Wish Star” Program is back for the month of December.

The Wish Star wall is full of titles the library currently doesn’t have.

Community members are invited to purchase a title from the wish list to add to the collection.

You can also purchase a Wish Star title in honor of or in memory of a loved one, or as a gift for those who support reading but may already have a full bookshelf at home.

”It’s a great way to supplement our book collection on a limited budget, to provide more to the community. People really like giving something that they know we can use and that we need. So, it’s very concrete and effective,” said Amy Wisehart, Ellsworth Public Library director.

The library also has merchandise on sale for those looking for gift ideas.

