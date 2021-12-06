Steadier Rain Arrives This Evening, Gusty Wind Expected Too

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass to our north and west as we head through the afternoon. This will pull a warm front northward across the state allowing warmer air to push into the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s to mid-50s this afternoon, warmest along the coast. As temperatures warm, any lingering wintry mix is expected to change to all rain. The rain will be showery in nature for much of the afternoon before a round of steadier rainfall moves in this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. The pressure gradient will tighten across the region this afternoon as well, resulting in an increasing southerly wind. The southerly wind will become gusty this afternoon and evening with gusts up to 50 MPH possible along the coast and up to 40 MPH possible elsewhere. Rain will continue into the night tonight, tapering off from west to east around or shortly after midnight as the cold front pushes to our east. Rain may end as some snow showers over northern and western areas as colder air begins to move back into the region. Skies will start to clear out late tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s for nighttime lows.

A strong southerly wind will develop as the day progresses with gusts to 45-50 MPH possible this afternoon and evening along the coast and up to 35-40 MPH for the rest of the state. Scattered power outages will be possible today. (WABI)

High pressure building into the area will bring us a brighter, drier and colder day Tuesday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s early then slowly falling to the upper teens and 20s by later in the afternoon. We’re watching low pressure forecast to pass to our south on Wednesday. The way it looks now, the bulk of the storm will pass just offshore, leaving us with cloudy skies and a good chance for at least some snow showers. We may see some steadier snow closer to the coast with some light accumulation possible but overall it doesn’t look like a big deal and the bulk of the storm passes to our south. Temperatures will be cold Wednesday with highs in the 20s to low 30s. High pressure builds in for Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 20s to near 30°. A warm front will approach on Friday giving us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some rain and snow showers. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Rest of Today: Lingering wintry mix changing to rain thru early-mid afternoon. Highs ranging from 48°-56°. South wind increasing to 15-30 MPH this afternoon with gusts to 40 MPH possible inland and up to 50 MPH along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending by midnight or shortly after. Rain may end as some snow showers especially over northern and western areas. Temperatures will drop to 26°-36°. Wind will turn to the west and diminish to 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs between 27°-37°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

