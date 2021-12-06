Snow & Mix Changing To Rain Today, Gusty Wind Expected Too

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass to our north and west, keeping us on the warmer side of the storm today. We’ll see some snow and some wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain for most spots away from the coast early this morning. Roads may be slippery in spots early. As the storm approaches, the pressure gradient will tighten across the region resulting in an increasing southerly wind. The southerly wind will become gusty this afternoon and evening with gusts up to 50 MPH possible along the coast and up to 40 MPH possible elsewhere. The strong southerly wind will usher warmer air into the region. As the warmer air arrives, any snow or wintry mix will change to rain from south to north as the morning progresses with periods of rain continuing this afternoon and evening. Before any changeover occurs, there will be some accumulating snow, especially across far northern Maine. Areas around Houlton to Millinocket, Greenville and Rangeley could see a coating to 1″ before the changeover; 2″-5″ possible across much of the rest of Northern Maine except the northwest corner where 4″-8″ are possible before changing to rain. Temperatures today will climb to the mid-40s to around 50° north and low to mid-50s elsewhere. The storm will pull a cold front through the state tonight. This will bring us a steadier round of rain for this evening into the night tonight. The rain is expected to taper off around or shortly after midnight as the cold front moves to our east. Rain may end as some snow showers over northern and western areas as colder air begins to move back into the region. Skies will start to clear out late tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s for nighttime lows.

Snow will accumulate this morning especially across the far north before changing to rain later this morning and afternoon. Roads could be slick in spots this morning so use caution if you have travel plans. (WABI)

A strong southerly wind will develop as the day progresses with gusts to 45-50 MPH possible this afternoon and evening along the coast and up to 35-40 MPH for the rest of the state. Scattered power outages will be possible today. (WABI)

High pressure building into the area will bring us a brighter, drier and colder day Tuesday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s early then slowly falling to the upper teens and 20s by later in the afternoon. We’re watching low pressure forecast to pass to our south on Wednesday. The way it looks now, the bulk of the storm will pass just offshore, leaving us with cloudy skies and a good chance for at least some snow showers. We may see some steadier snow closer to the coast with some light accumulation possible but overall it doesn’t look like a big deal and the bulk of the storm passes to our south. Temperatures will be cold Wednesday with highs in the 20s to low 30s. High pressure builds in for Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 20s to near 30°. A warm front will approach on Friday giving us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some rain and snow showers. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Today: Snow and wintry mix will change to rain from south to north this morning followed by periods of rain this afternoon and evening. Highs will top off between 48°-56°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible this morning then shifting to the south and increasing to 15-30 MPH this afternoon with gusts to 40 MPH possible inland and up to 50 MPH along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending by midnight or shortly after. Rain may end as some snow showers especially over northern and western areas. Temperatures will drop to 26°-36°. Wind will turn to the west and diminish to 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs between 27°-37°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.