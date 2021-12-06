Advertisement

Ross Manor, Husson students prepare for ‘Punny Fashion Show’

Punny Fashion Show
Punny Fashion Show(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ross Manor nursing home in Bangor has undergone quite the seasonal facelift, but there’s just as much going on inside as out.

Members of Husson University’s Student Occupational Therapy Association have volunteered with Ross during the pandemic.

Right now, they’re hard at work preparing for Tuesday’s “Punny Fashion Show.”

Organizers say ideas for items came quickly.

Like a literal turtle neck.

Who can go without a pea coat this winter?

Or how about a straw hat for the springtime?

So many to choose from, but everyone has their favorite.

The Punny Fashion Show is set for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police say there were no known occupants of the home.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after Bangor fire
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
Icy roads caused multiple vehicles to crash Monday morning on I-95
UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened following Monday morning crashes
UPDATE: Standoff in Hallowell ends peacefully
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Memorial outside Union Street fire.
Bangor senator calls on city to take action after fatal fire
Ellsworth Public Library's Wish Star wall
‘Wish Star’ program helps Ellsworth Public Library grow book collection
University of Maine Farmington
Maine delegation wants college prep program funding back
Rain & Wind For The First Half Of The Night