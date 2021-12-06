Ross Manor, Husson students prepare for ‘Punny Fashion Show’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ross Manor nursing home in Bangor has undergone quite the seasonal facelift, but there’s just as much going on inside as out.

Members of Husson University’s Student Occupational Therapy Association have volunteered with Ross during the pandemic.

Right now, they’re hard at work preparing for Tuesday’s “Punny Fashion Show.”

Organizers say ideas for items came quickly.

Like a literal turtle neck.

Who can go without a pea coat this winter?

Or how about a straw hat for the springtime?

So many to choose from, but everyone has their favorite.

The Punny Fashion Show is set for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

