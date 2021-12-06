Rain & Wind For The First Half Of The Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move towards our north. We continue to remain in the warm sector of the system with temperatures climbing. Winds have also increased across parts of Downeast Maine. This is where the strongest winds will be tonight. A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of Midcoast & Downeast. Southerly winds could gust upwards of 50 mph. This could result in downed tree limbs and the threat of some coastal flooding. A cold front will also move through tonight. This will bring widespread rain to the region. Most of which should be clear of the region after midnight. Behind the front, winds shift out of the west & will die down, but this will also draw in colder air. Some spots in the mountains could see a transition from rain to snow late tonight. Concern will also be wet roadways freezing over into early Tuesday as temperatures drop.

By Tuesday morning, winds will be dying down & any moisture will be clear of the region. High pressure gradually builds in, helping to pull in colder air. Temperatures on Tuesday will be dropping throughout the day. Highs will occur just after midnight. Afternoon temperatures will be mainly in the 20s with mostly sunny skies.

The active pattern continues later next week. Another low will bring us more precipitation chances Wednesday into Thursday. As of now the brunt of the moisture looks to stay to our south off the coast. This would mean that the state will be in the cold sector of the system and snow will be our primary form of precipitation. High pressure sitting to our north will help to deflect the low farther offshore. Position of the high to our north will be key in the exact track of this system. Accumulating snow will be possible with the highest amounts south & east of the Interstate where 2-4″ could be possible. Lesser amounts the farther inland.

High pressure builds back in on Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s & 30s. A quick shot of light snow by Friday before another low pressure system moves in for the weekend. This looks to be another scenario where the low stays to our north keeping us in the warm sector. A wintry mix will be possible then changing over into rain. Temperatures Saturday & Sunday look to be in the 40s and maybe even some 50s

TONIGHT: Areas of rain clearing out after midnight. A few snow showers possible in the mountains. Lows fall in the 20s & 30s with some slick roads possible overnight. Winds will shift out of the WSW and will die down into early Tuesday. Gusts tonight will range from 30-50 mph and will be strongest along the Downeast coast.

TUESDAY: Increasing sunshine with temperatures falling. Highs will be in the 20s & 30s with winds out of the west around 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of snow arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow during the morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mix of rain & snow with highs in the 30s & 40s.

