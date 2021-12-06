Advertisement

Oakhurst continues effort to end hunger with donation to GSFB

Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Dec. 6, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Mainers continue to grapple with food insecurity, a local dairy company is continuing its work to be there in difficult times.

Oakhurst Dairy recently announced a major donation to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

They’ll give $200,000 in funds and $479,000 in food donations over the next four years to Good Shepherd as part of Maine’s Campaign to End Hunger.

This will bring the company’s giving total to over one million dollars by 2025.

“It’s really our primary source to be able to have fresh milk, fluid milk. For our partners, we do purchase some shelf stable milk, but again, that fluid milk that so many families do want, Oakhurst is really our primary source for that. So, being able to have a regular provider of fluid milk for the families that we serve is definitely a need,” said Kristen Miale, Good Shepherd Food Bank president.

Good Shepherd currently distributes 32 million meals a year.

The expectation is that number will grow to 40 million by 2025.

