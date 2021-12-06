Advertisement

Multiple crashes southbound mile marker 166-172 causes road closure

A tractor trailer jackknifed along mile marker 172 Monday morning.
A tractor trailer jackknifed along mile marker 172 Monday morning.(Gene Trojano)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plymouth, Maine (WABI) - According to Maine State Police, multiple crashes are being reported from mile marker 166-172 in Plymouth, Dixmont, and Etna causing a road closure due to slick road conditions.

Maine State Police are urging drivers to slow down and to divert traffic off exit 174.

A tractor trailer jackknifed southbound mile marker 172 where the closure is located.

The crashes are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police say there were no known occupants of the home.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after Bangor fire
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
UPDATE: Standoff in Hallowell ends peacefully
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
House fire in Newport
Area firefighters respond to house fire in Newport

Latest News

These are parents all over Maine, some who are struggling to make sure their kids have...
Norridgewock woman to offer donated toys to hundreds of Maine families
3 people killed in Bangor fire identified
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
Rainy, windy and mild on Monday