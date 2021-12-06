Maine hospitals reaching capacity limits

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hospitals around the state are reaching capacity limits as COVID-related hospitalizations are hitting northern and southern Maine particularly hard.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says the numbers at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor aren’t as high as hospitals in other areas, but they are still experiencing a bed capacity issue.

He says hospitalizations are up as a significant portion of Mainers remain unvaccinated.

He also adds younger people are now requiring hospitalization.

Jarvis says right now, EMMC is not at risk of needing to pause other critical functions, but it wouldn’t take much more of a local increase to change that.

“What we don’t want to have happen is that happens in every region across the state so that all of our medical centers and our hospitals are full. And then, we can’t take care of people who need us on a regular basis for other things, like car accidents, or having a heart attack or complications from their long-term diseases, or even good things like having women come into a safe place to deliver their babies. And so those are the things that we want to stay open for and the only way that can happen is we keep our COVID numbers down as low as possible,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says predictive models show the next two weeks will likely continue to see increases in case numbers and hospitalizations.

He says the best way to lower those numbers is by getting vaccinated, including boosters, and to mask up, especially at indoor events as the weather gets colder.

