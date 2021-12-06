Maine delegation wants college prep program funding back

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Legislators from Maine are pushing back at a federal government decision to reject a public university’s application for a college prep program grant.

Members of the Maine delegation say the U.S. Department of Education shot down University of Maine Farmington’s request for a grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs for the first time in more than 20 years.

The university runs the program in Maine with Readfield company Syntiro and has used it to help thousands of students prepare for college.

The four members of the delegation said the decision by the education department leaves GEAR UP Maine with no funding to continue.

