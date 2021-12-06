Advertisement

Maine delegation wants college prep program funding back

University of Maine Farmington
University of Maine Farmington(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Legislators from Maine are pushing back at a federal government decision to reject a public university’s application for a college prep program grant.

Members of the Maine delegation say the U.S. Department of Education shot down University of Maine Farmington’s request for a grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs for the first time in more than 20 years.

The university runs the program in Maine with Readfield company Syntiro and has used it to help thousands of students prepare for college.

The four members of the delegation said the decision by the education department leaves GEAR UP Maine with no funding to continue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police say there were no known occupants of the home.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after Bangor fire
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
Icy roads caused multiple vehicles to crash Monday morning on I-95
UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened following Monday morning crashes
UPDATE: Standoff in Hallowell ends peacefully
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Rain & Wind For The First Half Of The Night
TV5 Christmas Movie Madness
TV5 Christmas Movie Madness
Paw print of Otto the Cat, anonynous benefactor to the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry
Purrrsuasive benefactor pledges to double donations to Camden food pantry
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Oakhurst continues effort to end hunger with donation to GSFB