Has Thanksgiving case spike arrived?

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Now about a week and a half removed from holiday gatherings, the impact of COVID-19 is felt across the state.

It’s a record day when it comes to people hospitalized, those in intensive care, and those requiring the use of a ventilator.

Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC, says this rise isn’t unexpected.

He says the virus continues to go where people aren’t protected.

“In many places in Maine and in other parts of the country, we see pockets, aggregate folks who are not vaccinated. This just allows the virus to run free. It’s like a fire on the prairie when it arrives in places where there has been no one who’s been vaccinated or anyone who has had prior existing illness. And in that setting, the virus just runs free. And I think that is a large part of what we are seeing in terms of the hospitalizations right now,” said Shah.

As of last report, there were 45 open ICU beds in the entire state.

