Hampden hunter Rylan Gagner completes grand slam

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden 13-year-old hunter Rylan Gagner recently completed a hunting grand slam of a turkey, bear, moose, and deer all in one season.

The animals came in that order over the past few months, but Rylan said getting a bear was special considering what his group was looking for that day.

“The part that felt really good was when I got my bear. I felt like I was going to get a moose or deer, but I didn’t think we were going to go hunting and get a bear. That boosted up my confidence,” said Rylan.

Rylan said he doesn’t want to stop at a grand slam with his hunting accomplishments.

“I checked off the big ones in Maine, and I want to try to get an elk for my next one. That’s something I’d really want to do with my dad, and that’d be fun to do for me. A really fun hunt for me to do would be an Africa hunt,” said Rylan.

He said he loves the outdoors and wants to become a Maine guide and game warden someday.

