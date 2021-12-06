Advertisement

Deadliest year for fires in Maine since 2014

Union Street near Third Street is shut down at this hour.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2021 is the deadliest year for fires in Maine in seven years.

After three people died in the fire in Bangor Sunday, there have now been 24 deaths in fires this year.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says there were 25 fire fatalities in 2014.

Twenty-two people passed away in fires in 2018.

Authorities tell TV5 the blaze at the vacant residence on Union Street in Bangor is the deadliest since fire since 2016.

