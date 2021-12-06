Advertisement

Bangor Winter Farmers’ Market starts season

Bangor Winter Farmers' Market
Bangor Winter Farmers' Market(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Winter Farmers’ Market kicked off their season Sunday.

Vendors brought their products to display, such as coffee, vegetables, and bath and body products.

Opposed to the farmers’ market in the summer, this winter event will happen every first and third Sunday of each month from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

With its start to the winter season, these farmers are excited to be back.

For more information, visit https://www.bangorfarmersmarket.org/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police say there were no known occupants of the home.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after Bangor fire
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
UPDATE: Standoff in Hallowell ends peacefully
A tractor trailer jackknifed along mile marker 172 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Multiple crashes keep part of I-95 southbound closed
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Good Shepherd Food Bank
Oakhurst continues effort to end hunger with donation to GSFB
Union Street near Third Street is shut down at this hour.
Deadliest year for fires in Maine since 2014
PUC to give a boost to renewable projects in northern Maine
Gas prices
Gas prices drop by a lot in parts of northern New England