Bangor Winter Farmers’ Market starts season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Winter Farmers’ Market kicked off their season Sunday.

Vendors brought their products to display, such as coffee, vegetables, and bath and body products.

Opposed to the farmers’ market in the summer, this winter event will happen every first and third Sunday of each month from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

With its start to the winter season, these farmers are excited to be back.

For more information, visit https://www.bangorfarmersmarket.org/

