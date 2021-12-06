Advertisement

Around 3500 new COVID vaccinations administered Sunday

Around 3500 new coronavirus vaccines were administered Sunday.
Around 3500 new coronavirus vaccines were administered Sunday.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 3,566 new coronavirus vaccines were administered on Sunday.

While 2,431 booster shots were given out as well.

Nearly 69% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across the state.

As of Sunday morning, 326 people were in the hospital with the virus.

100 are in critical care.

56 are on ventilators.

The CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police say there were no known occupants of the home.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after Bangor fire
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
UPDATE: Standoff in Hallowell ends peacefully
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
House fire in Newport
Area firefighters respond to house fire in Newport

Latest News

Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads
The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID
68.73% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Maine CDC.
More than 8,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccine administered, Maine CDC says
Four more Mainers have died - two residents of Kennebec County and one resident each from Knox...
Maine CDC reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths