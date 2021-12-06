Around 3500 new COVID vaccinations administered Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 3,566 new coronavirus vaccines were administered on Sunday.

While 2,431 booster shots were given out as well.

Nearly 69% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across the state.

As of Sunday morning, 326 people were in the hospital with the virus.

100 are in critical care.

56 are on ventilators.

The CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

