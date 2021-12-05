State and local police respond to incident in downtown Hallowell

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - State and Local Police say an incident has closed down part of downtown Hallowell.

They responded to the incident sometime Saturday evening.

The Hallowell Police Department posted on Facebook that they had shut down Water Street and created a detour on Second Street.

Police say there’s no danger to the public and a suspect has been isolated into one area.

They continued to add they are hoping to have a peaceful resolve.

We will continue to provide details as this situation unfolds.

