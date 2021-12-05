Advertisement

More than 8,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccine administered, Maine CDC says

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high across the state.

As of Sunday morning, 326 people are in the hospital with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

100 are in critical care.

56 are on ventilators.

8,008 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Saturday.

More than 5,100 of those were booster shots.

68.73% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekend.

The next update is expected to come Tuesday.

