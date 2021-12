BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on scene of a building fire on Union Street in Bangor.

The call came in around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Union Street near Third Street is shut down at this hour.

No word yet on injuries or if there was anyone inside at the time.

We have a reporter at the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

HAPPENING NOW: @BangorFireDept is on scene of a structure fire at a building on Union Street near the corner of Third Street. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. No word yet on if anyone was inside at the time. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/bmBzB3ZiT8 — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) December 5, 2021

