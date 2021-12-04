Advertisement

Saddleback Mountain opens for its second season

Saddleback Mountain, Maine’s third largest ski resort which reopened in 2020 after a five-year...
Saddleback Mountain, Maine’s third largest ski resort which reopened in 2020 after a five-year closure, will officially open for skiing and riding on Saturday.(Saddleback Mountain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANGELEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s third largest ski resort which reopened in 2020 after a five-year closure, officially reopens Saturday.

Saddleback Mountain opened with skiing and riding on the Royal Tiger Slope, served by the South Branch Quad.

The snowmaking crew at Saddleback will closely monitor temperatures and work to continue snowmaking and terrain expansion over the next several days as weather conditions allow.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to Saddleback for the start of our second winter season,” said Andy Shepard, general manager for Saddleback. “We look forward to providing families a safe outdoor venue to make some magical memories on the slopes,” he added. “Our goal is to continue to provide a top-to-bottom, quality snow experience our Saddleback community has come to expect.”

Beginners and guests looking to hone their ski skills can book lessons online through the Roger Page Ski & Ride School, which officially opens on Dec. 11 for the 2021/22 Winter Season.  Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited space and high demand.

Lift tickets can be purchased for $39 at www.saddlebackmaine.com.

To purchase a Season Pass, visit www.saddlebackmaine.com/shop/season-passes/.

Welcome back, Saddleback Family! Read the Opening Day Mountain Report: https://www.saddlebackmaine.com/the-mountain/snow--weather/

Posted by SADDLEBACK MAINE on Saturday, December 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Maine State Police clear scene after dealing with a barricaded subject in Dover-Foxcroft Friday
Friday was Catherine's last day at WABI.
TV5 says goodbye to Catherine Pegram
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
More than 14,000 new doses of COVID vaccines administerered in Maine Thursday
Arrest made in Machias murder
Fourth suspect arrested in Machias murder
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Latest News

The press conference also featured musical performances.
Millinocket Marathon-and-a-Half kicks off
File
High court keeps limits on lobster fishing to protect whales
(Source: Raycom Media)
Deer Isle man sentenced for possessing child pornography
The Salvation Army of Bangor stationed outside Walmart
Bangor Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle Challenge goal