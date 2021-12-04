Saddleback Mountain opens for its second season

RANGELEY, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s third largest ski resort which reopened in 2020 after a five-year closure, officially reopens Saturday.

Saddleback Mountain opened with skiing and riding on the Royal Tiger Slope, served by the South Branch Quad.

The snowmaking crew at Saddleback will closely monitor temperatures and work to continue snowmaking and terrain expansion over the next several days as weather conditions allow.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to Saddleback for the start of our second winter season,” said Andy Shepard, general manager for Saddleback. “We look forward to providing families a safe outdoor venue to make some magical memories on the slopes,” he added. “Our goal is to continue to provide a top-to-bottom, quality snow experience our Saddleback community has come to expect.”

Beginners and guests looking to hone their ski skills can book lessons online through the Roger Page Ski & Ride School, which officially opens on Dec. 11 for the 2021/22 Winter Season. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited space and high demand.

Lift tickets can be purchased for $39 at www.saddlebackmaine.com.

To purchase a Season Pass, visit www.saddlebackmaine.com/shop/season-passes/.

Welcome back, Saddleback Family! Read the Opening Day Mountain Report: https://www.saddlebackmaine.com/the-mountain/snow--weather/ Posted by SADDLEBACK MAINE on Saturday, December 4, 2021

