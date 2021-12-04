Mostly sunny today, a few light snow showers tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will sit over the region today. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast today but clouds will build in this evening. A disturbance will move through overnight. Light snow showers are possible, but accumulations will be 1″ or less.

High pressure builds in again on Sunday. Partly sunny conditions are expected during the day. Clouds will move in overnight ahead of a low pressure system and warm front that will move through the state on Monday. Precipitation will start off as snow early Monday morning across western and northern Maine before changing over to rain. Farther south, precipitation could start off as a mix before changing over to rain.

The warm front will lift through the state during the day. In addition to rain, temperatures will be above average with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will also be breezy with gusts to 30 mph. A cold front will then move through overnight and bring another round of rain. A few snow showers are possible early Tuesday morning before the system completely exits the region. As temperatures drop below freezing Tuesday morning, be aware of any water on roadways freezing and creating slippery conditions.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday behind the cold front. The high pressure system that will be over the region Tuesday will move out on Wednesday. Low pressure will move northeast and bring in the potential for snow late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for accumulating snow. There is still some uncertainty of how much snow is expected.

Snow showers will taper off early Thursday morning. The next chance for snow will be on Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 20-32°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few light snow showers. Lows 14-24°. West wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 24-35°. West wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mix in the morning then rain. Highs 48-55°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Roads could be slick in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s to upper 30s. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow moving in later in the day. Highs in the low 20s to upper 30s. East wind 5-10 mph.

