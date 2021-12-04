Millinocket Marathon-and-a-Half kicks off

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket community staple returns Saturday with the annual Marathon and a Half.

The town kicked off festivities with a press conference and performances Friday.

I stopped by and found out just how much this race means to the community.

“This feels like a homecoming,” founder Gary Allen said. “It feels like way much more than a race.”

Allen started the race in 2015 to draw people to Millinocket after the town’s paper industry closed. It’s become one of the town’s most anticipated events.

“Thousands of dollars had been pumped into the local economy and so it’s been a big economic builder, so to speak, but it’s also been a real emotional builder,” Allen said. “I think that having people come back and be proud to be here has sort of renewed energy.”

The path features a starting and finish line that is distinctly Maine.

“Our race is known for the logging trucks that adorn our finish line,” Allen said. “I would want nothing else ever to adorn a finish line in Millinocket then logging trucks. I think there is no race in the world that has a start and finish line that looks anything like that.”

And the props that some participants run with? Well, they’re distinctly Maine, too.

“Our mothers always told us not to run with scissors, right?” said Millinocket logger Mike Thurlow. “She never said anything about chainsaws, so here I am.”

The conditions will be frigid, but the town will be packed. Allen says they prepared more than 2,000 race bibs for runners from all across America and Canada all to support the Millinocket community.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jennifer Schott performed her tribute song, “Run Millinocket,” at the event. Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo also spoke ahead of his own band’s local performance on Friday.

