Maine CDC reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says more than 11,000 COVID vaccinations were given out Friday in our state.

Of those, more than 7,300 were booster shots.

This, as hospitalizations across the state remain high.

As of Saturday morning, 329 are in the hospital with the virus.

104 are in critical care.

52 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 879 new cases of the virus Saturday.

Four more Mainers have died - two residents of Kennebec County and one resident each from Knox and Piscataquis counties.

There are 128 new cases in Penobscot.

104 in Hancock.

82 in Kennebec and 78 in Aroostook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.