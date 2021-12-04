Ellsworth draws large crowd for annual Christmas parade

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The 41st Ellsworth Christmas Parade is Back!

Friends and family lined the streets Saturday morning for the floats and displays from dozens of community groups.

The parade started at the Maine Community Foundation and goes down Main Street.

Finishing every year at Knowlton Park.

This annual tradition was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Now its return brought the holiday excitement that bring everyone together.

“It’s an opportunity again for people to come together and really come together as a community and kick off Christmas in Downtown Ellsworth.

I think the community spirit today is overflowing,” said Kimberly Finch, parade organizer.

Nearly 70 community groups were in attendance on Saturday.

