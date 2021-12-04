Deer Isle man sentenced for possessing child pornography

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Deer Isle man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney General’s office says 38-year-old Nicholas Pettis was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to victims.

According to court records, Pettis possessed electronic devices that had explicit videos with young children, and traded them online to obtain similar materials.

Cell phones and a computer were seized from his home in June 2020.

Pettis pleaded guilty in April.

