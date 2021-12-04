Beal University opening second campus for nursing program in Wilton

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to help address health care staffing shortages in Maine, Beal University is opening up a second campus in Wilton. The facility, which is set to open in the new year, will be solely dedicated to the school’s nursing program.

“Pandemic aside, knowing that we needed more nurses and quick entry into the nursing field, we decided that we should also look at other places to take our successful program from Bangor and put it someplace else,” said Dr. Colleen Koob, Dean of Nursing at Beal University.

Since Beal University began offering an associate degree nursing program a few years ago, it’s seen overwhelming popularity.

With easy access to both Rumford Hospital and Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Wilton was a logical choice for a second campus.

”Where the Wilton campus is actually perfectly suited for those two smaller hospitals,” said Dr. Koob. “No nursing program is using either one of these hospitals as a clinical site.”

A former physician’s office is being refurbished to fit Beal’s needs. Students can expect the same training that’s currently offered in Bangor.

“I teach the last class here, and they all have a job before we graduate them. So, people are really looking for people to do this job. They’re really looking for nurses everywhere in every discipline,” said Dan Munsey, director of the nursing program.

Both locations are enrolling now for January. The program runs between 14 and 18 months with students leaving ready to take the licensing exam and immediately enter the workforce.

“It is high speed. It is intense. But if you want to be a nurse, it’s much quicker,” said Dr. Koob.

“It’s not an easy program. It’s very, very fast, so people have to be focused and motivated in order to do it. And when they are, they’re successful and they really go to the top of the list when people look for good nurses that come out of school,” said Munsey.

