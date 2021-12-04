Advertisement

Bangor Salvation Army surpasses Red Kettle Challenge goal

They collected $521.30 over a four-hour span at Walmart Friday
The Salvation Army of Bangor stationed outside Walmart
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Salvation Army of Bangor took part in a nationwide effort to raise $1 million in four hours today.

The National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge began in 2020 in response to an increased need due to the pandemic. Last year’s goal of $500,000 was doubled this year in the hopes more people would be out shopping in person.

Bangor had a goal of $500 collected over a four-hour span at Walmart today. Queen City shoppers stepped up, donating a total of $521.30 for the Kettle Challenge.

The money raised isn’t just used around Christmas. It will help local families year-round.

“It’s really important,” said Major William Thompson of the Salvation Army of Bangor. “It is the biggest fundraiser we have by far. We have nothing that will compare the whole year, and we really do pray that people will find that they can bless someone by putting money in that kettle.”

“People are kind of friendly. They really are. More people give than what you see. They give a lot. They really do,” said volunteer bell ringer Randy Cote, who was stationed outside of Sam’s Club in Bangor Friday.

If you see a red kettle and don’t have any change on you, there are new ways to donate.

The Salvation Army is now accepting money through Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

