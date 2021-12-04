Area firefighters respond to house fire in Newport

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Multiple area fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday in Newport.

Shortly after 1 p.m., crews responded to the home on Elm Street.

Neighbors and witnesses report seeing heavy smoke from the home.

Elm Street was closed for part of the afternoon but has been re-opened to at least one lane.

We do not know if anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

We are continuing to gather further details.

