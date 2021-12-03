Windy & Turning Colder This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The main headline in our forecast for the rest of the day is the gusty northwest wind and the falling temperatures. Low pressure will strengthen as it moves into the Maritimes while high pressure builds in from the west. This will continue to produce a strong northwest wind through the evening hours. That northwest wind will continue to usher colder air into the region as the day progresses causing temperatures to fall to the teens to mid-20s by later this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 40-45 MPH at times which will make it feel even colder and could cause some scattered power outages too. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens this afternoon. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with diminishing wind. It’ll be cold tonight with lows dropping to the upper single numbers to low teens north and teens to near 20° elsewhere.

Saturday looks good but cold. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs only reaching the 20s to around 30° Saturday afternoon. A weak disturbance is forecast to move through Sunday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures a couple degrees warmer. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low to mid-30s from north to south across the state. Our next system arrives Monday and will track well to our north and west, keeping us on the warmer side of the system with more rain expected. Precipitation may start as a brief wintry mix across northern areas Monday morning otherwise temperatures look plenty warm enough for mainly rain Monday into Monday night. Colder, drier and brighter weather returns for Tuesday. We’re keeping an eye on another storm for the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. This storm looks colder with the potential for several inches of snowfall in spots. More details on this system as we get closer.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder. Temperatures falling to the teens to mid-20s by late afternoon. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible. Wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Diminishing wind. Lows between 9°-19°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs between 23°-33°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Rain likely. Some early snow/mix possible across the north. Warmer with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.