Advertisement

VA and Bureau of Veterans’ Services teaming up for 3-day assistance program

The program starts December 7.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine veterans looking to get assistance or answers on claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs now have some help.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans Services is partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Benefits Administration at Togus.

This virtual program, running December 7-9, will provide veterans with direct connection to healthcare and benefits.

Veterans sign up for the Maine Virtual-Veterans Experience Action Center - December 7, 8 & 9. Call 211, press 6 and...

Posted by Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

They can also help with family member caregiver and survivor benefits, among other services.

Everything is done over the phone, but pre-registration is required.

The bureau’s goal is to connect more than 300 Maine veterans to services, especially those who live in rural parts of our state.

We’re told only 30% of Maine Veterans have successfully filed a claim with the VA.

”A lot of veterans think that they’d be taking something away from another veteran if they were injured in service and it wasn’t really that big of deal to them, they feel like they’re taking something away. That’s really not the case. Resources are allocated to our state based on how many veterans are being served by their regional VA,” said David Richmond, the director of Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services.

Registration runs through Sunday, December 5th.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 2-1-1, press 6 and ask for the the Veterans Scheduling Specialist.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
856 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Maine
Caduceus
Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs
Rebates doubled for high-efficiency heat pump installations
Homeless encampment under I-395 overpass in Bangor.
Bangor clearing out homeless encampment under I-395 overpass
Several departments fight fire at Maine Turnpike Authority garage (Source: Mike Robison)
Several departments fight fire at Maine Turnpike Authority garage in Litchfield

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
More than 14,000 new doses of COVID vaccines administerered in Maine Thursday
BPD offers tips for package safety
Bangor Police Department offers suggestions to keep packages safe this holiday season
The Collins Center has a busy weekend planned.
UMaine Symphonic Band kicks off weekend of performances at Collins Center
You can purchase lights to honor loved ones.
Northern Light Health lights up meaningful holiday trees