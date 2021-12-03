Advertisement

UMaine system COVID-19 testing can detect all variants, including Omicron

The UMaine system is using Shield T3 Health to test students and staff for the virus.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The COVID-19 testing system used by the UMaine system can detect all variants of the virus, including Omicron.

It’s a saliva based PCR test that’s been available through their mobile testing lab.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy says they are watching the virus very closely and will continue to remind students and staff to wear masks, wash their hands and remain socially distanced when possible.

David Waggoner with Shield T3 health says they can process 10 thousand tests per day.

”To participate in something as significant as a global pandemic and assist in that effort to identify and eradicate it or at least identify it and help people get well is great. It’s why I’m here,” Waggoner said.

“By testing we are able to maintain awareness of cases, of positives, and then rapidly do contact tracing and isolation and quarantine as needed,” Ferrini-Mundy said.

The U.S. CDC says the Omicron variant has not yet been detected in Maine.

The UMaine system has administered over 200,000 tests since July 2020 and detected 900 cases of COVID-19.

