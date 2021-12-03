Advertisement

UMaine Symphonic Band kicks off weekend of performances at Collins Center

The Collins Center has a busy weekend planned.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Symphonic Band wrapped its successful return to in-person shows this season with a concert tonight at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Band members certainly appreciated performing in front of a full audience after last year’s virtual concerts.

Music in the show spanned 120 years of composition.

There was also a theme of social consciousness, including a piece inspired by the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015.

In addition to enjoying the music, the band hopes that audience members consider the meaning behind some of these performances.

“We hope people take away maybe hearing something for the first time, maybe hearing something again, and just coming away with a feeling of a great performance, and an understanding, perhaps, of the messages behind the various pieces we’re playing,” said band director Christopher White.

It’s a busy weekend on campus – the UMaine Opera Workshop returns in-person for the first time Thursday and Friday, and the annual Yuletide Concert is set for Saturday night.

