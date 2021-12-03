Advertisement

TV5 says goodbye to Catherine Pegram

Friday was Catherine's last day at WABI.
Friday was Catherine's last day at WABI.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marked Catherine Pegram’s final day with WABI. We asked some friends old and new to send her off in style.

Below is what Catherine had to say about the decision it was time for something new.

LIFE UPDATE: After nearly 28 years in television news – more than 16 of them at WABI TV5 - I am saying goodbye to the business today. It’s been an incredible journey that’s taken me to places half way across the country. And everywhere I’ve gone, my desire has always been the same: to inform, enlighten and, hopefully, entertain viewers while sharing what’s happening in the world around them.

So, why end all that? The pandemic has given me (and a lot of others) the chance to really think about life’s priorities. As much as I love being a part of local news, I love my family more. Now, I’ll be joining the family business, if you will. In the last couple of years, my husband has had a hand in owning and operating some restaurants. His third one opens soon and I will play a part on that. (He’s a big picture guy who now realizes the value of his wife’s dedication to details ) More importantly, the new role will give me more flexibility to take care of my family and be there when they need me. (Which with twin tweens can change in an instant, depending on their moods )

Thank you to all of you who’ve let me into your lives to share your stories on TV and thank you to all of you who’ve let me into your living rooms to watch those stories. You’re why I do what I’ve done for almost three decades. I hope I’ve made a difference for you and the community we live in. I know you’ve made a difference for me.

