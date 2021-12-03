Toys for Tots campaign underway, local businesses chip in

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The goal of making sure every child in the area has a gift to open this Christmas is underway, and several local businesses are doing their part to help.

The Bangor Wireless Zone on Stillwater Avenue is one location where you can find drop boxes for Toys for Tots.

They’ve been helping the organization for years.

All you need to do is bring in an unwrapped gift, and they’ll handle the rest.

“The need in the community is so high especially right now with everything going on in the world,” said Marketing Manager, Becky MacManus. “So it feels really good to be able to give back. It’s an easy way to help during the holidays. The fact that it stays right here in Bangor and the surrounding communities is what makes it really special.”

The boxes will be there until December 20th.

