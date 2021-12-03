Advertisement

Several departments fight fire at Maine Turnpike Authority garage in Litchfield

Several departments fight fire at Maine Turnpike Authority garage
(WMTW, Mike Robison)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Several fire departments battled a large fire at a Maine Turnpike Authority garage on Academy Road in Litchfield.

According to officials, the entire garage caught fire Thursday evening.

Erin Courtney of the Maine Turnpike Authority says the structure is completely gone.

Courtney says there were five plow trucks, a loader, and a new traffic control vehicle inside at the time.

Courtney says the MTA has figured out a plan for plowing this winter, which will involve using spare trucks and pulling from other locations.

Nobody was inside the building at the time.

